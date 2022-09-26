Renowned Singer Susmita Das releases Nava Durga Stotram

TNI Bureau: Nava Durga Stotram is the largest music video in terms of production and art for Odisha, with Susmita das’ soulful voice and video by Auromira. Dev Shailaputri, kushumanda, Brahmacharini, and katyayini, these goddesses are all manifestations of Shakti.

BM Baisali, an actor from Bollywood, also appears in the music video.

The song progresses through lyrical chants that extol divine strength and power. In the music video, the message and cinematic depiction stick out.

According to Susmita Das, the song is a flawless combination of powerful vocals and a revolutionary visit to narrate the goddess’s grandeur. The song conveys the goddess’s characteristics and qualities while also pleading with her to bestow wealth and luck on her divine grace.