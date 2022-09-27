Pan-India crackdown on PFI; Ban Likely

TNI Bureau: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other investigative agencies are conducting a second round of crackdowns on the Popular Front of India (PFI). The NIA continued its crackdown on the radical group. Over 170 PFI members have been arrested in the raids conducted across 8 states. the PFI may face a ban if we believe the sources.

Raids are underway by state police & its ATS units against PFI, in various states including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, & Uttar Pradesh, as per ANI.

According to information from NIA sources, during the first round of raids, a lot of important information was obtained during the interrogation of PFI leaders. Based on NIA leads, police and other investigative agencies are conducting raids in eight states.

Up to 21 PFI members from 8 districts in Assam were arrested. Goalpara, Kamrup, Barpeta, Dhubri, Bagsa, Darrang, Udalguri and Karimganj are the eight districts. Raids that began this morning are still ongoing.

In Karnataka, up to 60 PFI members were arrested under preventive detention. They are brought before the local tehsildar and tried and sent to prison. These PFI members had either stopped NIA personnel and protested earlier or caused trouble at the scene. All are arrested under PAR (Preventive Action Report).

Karnataka police held District PFI President Abdul Kareem and SDPI secretary Shaik Masqsood in the wee hours.

In Pune, the state police have detained six PFI supporters for questioning regarding the alleged funding. This police action is coordination with ATS and NIA’s raid that was conducted throughout the country.

According to sources, raids are being carried out in Uttar Pradesh’s Siana and Sarurpur and Lisri Gate in Meerut since late last night. Many suspects have been taken into custody from Meerut, Bulandshahr and Sitapur.

A few days ago, over 100 PFI members and people connected with them were arrested by the ED, NIA and state police in different cases.