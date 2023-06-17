100-Word Edit: Aparajita fires Fresh Salvo

Day after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took a dig at the governance system in Odisha, Bhubaneswar MP and BJP’s National Spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi declared a war with hard hitting comments without naming anyone.

While finding fault with a Secretary-level official, and accusing him of hijacking the governance, Aparajita cited the Service Conduct Rules.

She also dared the CM and sought to provoke the BJD leaders, calling them helpless. Aparajita did not even mince words to name a few South Indian companies in the process.

The battle like has been drawn. It may turn intense and ugly in the coming days.