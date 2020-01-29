English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

100-Word Edit: Another Sports Icon jumps into Lotus Pond

By TNI Bureau
In the recent months, several eminent sports personalities have embraced the BJP. Whether Wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat or Hockey Star Sandep Singh or Cricketer Gautam Gambhir, they have enriched the BJP further.

However, Badminton Star Saina Nehwal is considered as a ‘big catch’ for the party, as it might improve its acceptability in Telangana.

Nobody can deny that Modi Government has done a lot of Indian Sports under the new Sports Policy. The ‘Khelo India’ programme has been helpful in grooming the young sporting talents in the country. That’s the reason why Sportspersons have been preferring the BJP.

