English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

100-Word Edit: ‘Karma’ chases ‘Kunal Kamra’

By TNI Bureau
111

You may disagree with Journalist Arnab Goswami, may hate him. But, heckling him aboard a flight, making his video, causing inconvenience to other passengers and then shaming him on social platforms, is no less than a crime.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: It’s Amit Shah vs Kejriwal in Delhi

100-Word Edit: It’s raining Padma Awards for Odisha

Stand-up Comedian Kunal Kamra exactly did it and paid a price. With Union Civil Aviation Minister taking a strong stand on this matter, IndiGo Airlines banned him from flying for six months.

Air India & Spice Jet followed suit with a harsher punishment by extending the ban for an indefinite period. ‘Bad Karma’ is chasing Kamra although he keeps playing the ‘victim card’.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!