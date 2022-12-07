100-Word Edit: AAP ends BJP rule in MCD

For 15 years, BJP continued to rule the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) while AAP was preparing for the final assault. The AAP finally snatched the municipal body by winning 134 out of 250 wards.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Although Aam Aadmi Party had expected a clean sweep and not more than 50 seats for BJP, the saffron party put up a good fight and won 104 seats. Congress had to be content with 9 seats only.

However, it would be interesting to see who wins the Mayor post as there is no anti-defection law in the MCD to stop poaching and cross voting.