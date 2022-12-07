100-Word Edit: Key Factors in Padampur Bypoll

By Sagar Satapathy
Padampur Bypoll 2022 Odisha

Naveen Patnaik visited Padampur not to boost BJD’s prospects, but to enhance his own stature as his Team assured him of a victory. Impact of ‘Naveen Factor’ and ‘Sympathy Factor’ was less in Padampur.

There were two key battles – ‘BJD vs People’ and ‘BJD vs Pradip Purohit’. With its massive poll management at ward and panchayat level for a month and the caste equation gamble, BJD is expected to win both the battles. It was a great team effort by the ruling party.

If they win tomorrow, the victory will be attributed to the ‘Micro Management’ and ‘Caste Equation’ factors.

