100-Word Edit: Key Factors in Padampur Bypoll

Naveen Patnaik visited Padampur not to boost BJD’s prospects, but to enhance his own stature as his Team assured him of a victory. Impact of ‘Naveen Factor’ and ‘Sympathy Factor’ was less in Padampur.

There were two key battles – ‘BJD vs People’ and ‘BJD vs Pradip Purohit’. With its massive poll management at ward and panchayat level for a month and the caste equation gamble, BJD is expected to win both the battles. It was a great team effort by the ruling party.

If they win tomorrow, the victory will be attributed to the ‘Micro Management’ and ‘Caste Equation’ factors.