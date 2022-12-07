Fight On… Efforts to rescue 8-Year-Old trapped in Borewell

TNI Bureau: Massive rescue efforts are on, to retrieve an eight-year-old boy stuck at 55 feet after falling down a 400-foot deep borewell, In the Mandavi village in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district. The SDRF Operations has now lasted 16 hours as of December 7th.

After plunging into the borewell in Mandavi village on Tuesday evening, the child, Tanmay, was stuck there, rescue teams further claimed that no movement was visible there on Wednesday morning. He was stranded at a depth of 50 to 55 feet.

The earthmoving machinery has so far created a parallel tunnel that is 25 feet deep. According to the officials, quick actions were being taken to reach the boy and save him.

On Tuesday, the incident happened about 5 o’clock. According to early reports from the police, Eight-year-old boy Tanmay Sahu was playing in a field when he slipped into the recently dug borewell.

Shyamendra Jaiswal, the additional district magistrate for Betul, said: “Because there are stones, it is taking longer than we anticipated. To break the stones, we contacted a breaker machine late at night. Additionally, JCB and Poclain equipment is being deployed.”

Speaking to a Private News Channel, Sahu further said, “He fell down the borewell, according to my 12-year-old daughter, who saw him. We rushed right over to the area. We could hear him breathing from the borewell, and he was breathing. Beginning on Tuesday at 6 p.m., the rescue operation”

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has been closely following minute-by-minute updates on the rescue effort.