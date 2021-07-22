100-Word Edit: 900 Jobs @ Rs 100 Cr Investment!

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated a Tea Packaging Unit of Tata Consumer Products Limited at Gopalpur Industrial Park in Ganjam. The project built at a cost of Rs 100 crore, will provide employment to 900 people!

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Naveen has appreciated the role of Tata Group in Odisha. Yes, why not? We are dealing with Tata Power every passing day and know their performance.

Lakhs of people from Ganjam District are working as migrants (Dadan) outside the State. Let’s hope that their bad days are over soon and they will head back to Odisha with employment opportunities opening up for them!