TNI Evening News Headlines – July 22, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 379 more COVID positive cases & 248 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 304 local contact cases and 75 quarantine cases.
➡️ 2210 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 939160.
➡️ Odisha CM inaugurates Tata Tea packaging unit at Gopalpur in Ganjam Dist with an investment of Rs.100 crore.
➡️ BSE Odisha releases admit cards for offline HSC, SOSC and madhyama exam 2021.
➡️ Ratha Jatra 2021: Adhara Pana offered to Lord Jagannath & siblings in Puri.
➡️ Odisha has over 90% COVID-19 cases of Delta variant.
➡️ 2 low pressure areas likely in Bay of Bengal in a span of week.
➡️ 5 MLAs in Kendrapara locked by Journalists in protest against assault on the Scribe by the Lady Cop yesterday.
India News
➡️ High political drama in Rajya Sabha on Pegasus as TMC MP snatches papers from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha, tears it.
➡️ Kerala to sign agreement for filling Sputnik V doses in vials, planning Russian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing unit.
➡️ Amarinder Singh likely to be present when Navjot Singh Sidhu assumes office as Punjab Congress Chief on July 23.
➡️ Kerala reports 12,818 new COVID-19 cases.
➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 21 km east of Imphal in Manipur: National Center for Seismology
➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Advisory Committee of Indian Olympic Association recommends cash awards of Rs 75 lakhs for Gold medal, Rs 40 lakhs for silver medal winner & Rs 25 lakhs to bronze. Each participant will get Rs 1 lakh.
➡️ Tokyo Olympics: 20 athletes and six officials to be part of Indian contingent for opening ceremony.
➡️ Ind vs Eng: Washington Sundar ruled out for 6 weeks with finger injury.
World News
➡️ China floods: Death toll 33, economic loss closing on $200mn.
➡️ France makes Covid-19 pass mandatory for visiting Eiffel Tower, other sites.
➡️ Dubai creates fake rain to deal with sweltering heat.
➡️ World is now in early stages of another Covid wave, WHO chief warns.
