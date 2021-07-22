BSE Odisha releases Admit Cards for offline exams; Check details here

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the admit cards for the offline HSC, SOSC and madhyama exam 2021 in the website http://www.bseodisha.ac.in/.

As per an official notification issued by the BSE, students can download their admit card by entering the school code in the link available in the website. The correspondence course candidates can download their admit cards by entering their name and father’s name.

A total of 15,151 students will appear for the offline exam. A total of 504 examination centres have been set up across the State for conducting these exams.

The upcoming HSC Offline examination will be conducted at 278 centres, SOSC exam at 222 centres and Madhyama exam at 4 centres.

The offline exams will be held from July 30.