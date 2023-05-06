100-Word Edit: 9 Minutes of Disgrace to “Power” in Odisha

A black chapter has been recorded in Odisha’s history today when ‘Daughter of the Soil’ and President of India, Droupadi Murmu had to deliver her convocation address at the MSCB University in Mayurbhanj’s Baripada for 9 minutes of darkness due to a ‘power outage’.

Even the generators failed, bringing much embarrassment to the state of Odisha today. Punishing the IDCO or Tata Power officials won’t undo the blunder.

President Droupadi Murmu continued to speak for 9 minutes from 11:56 AM to 12:05 PM in complete darkness, which raised serious questions on the hollow claims of world class facilities in Odisha.