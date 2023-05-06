Blackout during President Murmu’s Address: Manmohan Samal seeks Naveen’s Apology

By Sagarika Satapathy
Blackout during President Murmu’s Address in Odisha: Bjp President seeks CM's apology

With the serious ‘technical glitch’ that occurred during President Droupadi Murmu’s address at the Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo University in Mayurbhanj district on Friday, Odisha BJP President, Manmohan Samal sought an apology from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The ‘technical glitch’ in Mayurbhanj district putting entire State machinery into dock. The power went off for around 9 minutes between 11.56 am and 12.05 pm.

Despite disruption of power supply, the President Murmu continued her speech in darkness without any pause.

The Vice Chancellor of MSCB University Prof. Santosh Tripathy tendered an apology for the inconvenience that occurred during the convocation ceremony.

