Sachin Tendulkar celebrated 50th Birthday in a Serene Village

When master blaster Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 on April 24, 2023, he received many birthday wishes from his fans and loved ones.

It’s noteworthy that Tendulkar didn’t celebrate his 50th birthday this year at a fancy location. However, a large-scale celebration was held at Mumbai’s famous Wankhede Stadium two days before to his birthday. Additionally, the legend has fostered Mumbai Indians’ budding abilities by serving as their mentor and motivator.

When sharing the photo, Sachin Tendulkar commented, “It’s not every day that you make a half-century, but when you do, it’s worth celebrating with the ones who matter the most. In a peaceful, tranquil countryside, my family and I recently celebrated my memorable 50th birthday! PS: Arjun is really busy with the IPL and we missed him a lot.

The Master Blaster spent his 50th birthday with his family away from the pitch in a far-off, peaceful village. Sachin Tendulkar uploaded a picture of himself with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara on Twitter. Few people are aware that in addition to cricket, the maestro has excellent culinary talents and can be seen in this photo enjoying traditional clay pot cooking of meals.