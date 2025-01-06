World Odisha Society gears up to celebrate Prabasi Odia Dibas

World Odisha Society is going to celebrate Prabasi Odia Dibas (POD) on Saturday, 11th January 2025 at 5.00 P.M. at Central Hall of Mayfair Convention in Bhubaneswar in Hybrid mode to commemorate its Fourth Foundation Day.

To mark the grand occasion a spectacular Cultural Extravaganza entitled “UTKALA UTSAVA”, showcasing the rich performing arts forms, vibrant cultural heritage and lofty traditional ethos of Odisha will also be staged. RISING ODISHA SUMMIT having brain storming session on the topic “ODISHA: INVESTORS PARADISE” will also be the other highlight of the Prabasi Odia Dibas. Members and office bearers of World Odisha Society across the Globe, prominent NROs and representatives of Odia Samajs spreading all over the World are expected to take part in the Mega Event both physically and digitally. The Mahakumbha of Odia Diaspora World wide will also witness the conferment of First Prabasi Odia Samman and Ratnashri Puraskars to eminent Odias in recognition to their outstanding contributions towards enriching their Mother State Odisha’s name, fame and fortune in National and International arena. A colourful Souvenir is slated to be published during the Celebration.

Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi will be the Chief Guest in the Inaugural session. Former Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Biswabhushan Harichandan will grace the occasion as Inaugurator. Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Surama Padhy will be Chief Speaker. Only Odia M.L.A of Chhattisgarh Assembly, President of Greater Odia Samaj of Chhattisgarh having 35 Lakh Odia Population and Founder of Largest Jagannath Temple in Chhattisgarh state at Raipur Purandar Mishra has been selected to receive First Prabasi Odia Samman.

Rising Odisha Summit will witness deliberations by Distinguished Panelists like Tapan Chand, Kulamani Biswal and Souvagya Mohapatra. While Noted Industrialist Brahma Mishra will Chair the Session, C.A from Delhi Sudhir Dash will be the Moderator. Revenue Minister of Odisha Suresh Pujari and Industry Minister Sampad Swain will grace the Summit as Inaugurator and Chief Guest respectively.

BJP President Manmohan Samal will Inaugurate the validation session entitled Utkala Utsava. Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra will be the Chief Guest. Mardala Guru Dhaneswar Swain and troupe, Nightingale of Odisha Anindita Das and Silpika Dance group will enthral the audiences with their Artistic excellence.

Addressing a Press Conference today at Buddha Mandir here Chairman of World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi informed about the hectic preparations for Prabasi Odia Dibas. President, India Chapter of WOS Dr Bipin Mishra , President Odisha branch Sanat Mishra, Other Office bearers Sourendra Mohapatra, Abhinna Hota, Pabitra Maharatha, Reeta Patra, Ajay Mishra, Kaveri Behera, Debabrata Panigrahi and Sridhar Parida were present. The Office bearers of Newly formed Odisha Branch of WOS were declared by Shri Dwibedi during the Press Conference.