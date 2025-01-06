Traffic Restrictions Announced in Bhubaneswar for President and Prime Minister’s Visits

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has issued a traffic advisory in light of the scheduled visit of the Hon’ble President of India and the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Odisha from January 8 to January 10, 2025. The dignitaries will be attending the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar during this period.

To ensure smooth traffic management and the safety of the visiting VIPs and general public, Commissioner of Police Dr. Suresh Dev Datta Singh, IPS, has announced temporary traffic restrictions on several major roads and connecting lanes across the city. The restrictions, enforced under Section 28 of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003, and Regulation 36 of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulations, 2008, will be effective as per the following schedule:

Traffic Restriction Timings and Routes:

January 8, 2025 (Wednesday) 7:50 PM to 8:20 PM 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM

January 9, 2025 (Thursday) 11:20 AM to 12:00 Noon 4:20 PM to 4:50 PM

January 10, 2025 (Friday) 4:50 PM to 5:25 PM



Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Affected Roads and Junctions:

Traffic restrictions will be in place on the following roads and intersections:

Airport Square to Hospital Square

AG Square to Raj Bhawan (via left turn)

Raj Bhawan to Powerhouse Square

120 Battalion Square, Shastri Nagar Square, Behera Sahi Square, Jaydev Vihar Square, Xavier Square, and NALCO Square

The same set of roads will be impacted during each specified time slot.

Emergency service vehicles, including fire engines and ambulances, are exempt from these restrictions. The Commissionerate Police has urged the public to avoid the restricted routes during these periods and plan their travel accordingly to prevent delays.