HC Jolt to Odisha Government’s ‘Mission Shakti’ Restructuring Plan

The Orissa High Court stayed two guidelines related to Mission Shakti restructuring, till May 15, 2025, the next date of hearing. A notice has been issued to the state government in this regard. The order came on the petitions filed by Keonjhar Mission Shakti Federation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Mohan Sarkar had sought to end the BJD influence in Mission Shakti Community network with its massive restructuring plan. However, the HC stalled its plan with the stay on two specific clauses – 1) No member can be an Office Bearer (OB) for two consecutive tenures; 2) Only one member from a family shall be eligible to become the member of EC (Executive Committee).

These decisions led to massive resentment at the grassroots level. With the HC intervening in this matter, it won’t be a smooth ride for Mohan Sarkar to execute its political plan.