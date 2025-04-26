TNI News Headlines – April 26, 2025

➡️IPS reshuffle: Odisha-cadre IPS officers Ravi Kanta and Mitrabhanu Mahapatra has been appointed IG and DIG in BSF.
➡️NIA team in Balasore to interrogate Priyadarshini, wife of Prashant Satpathy, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack.
➡️Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar repair work to be completed after Ratha Jatra, informed SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee.
➡️IMD predicts hailstorm and heavy rainfall in Odisha districts, orange alert issued for several parts of the state.
➡️A Court in Cuttack district has dismissed a domestic violence complaint filed against him by his former wife and actress Varsha Priyadarshini.
➡️Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues advisory to all Media channels to refrain from showing live coverage of movement of security forces.
➡️PM Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to recruits in different departments of the central Govt.
➡️DGCA issues advisory to airlines on passenger handling steps due to longer flights due to Pakistan’s airspace closure.
➡️175 suspects detained for questioning over Pahalgam Terrorist Attack case.
➡️Over 400 Pakistani nationals in Rajasthan face expulsion after Pahalgam terror attack.
➡️Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to take place between June-August: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
➡️India lifted 171 mn people from extreme poverty between 2011-12 and 2022-23: World Bank.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu attended the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City.
➡️Flood alert issued in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as locals allege sudden release of water into River Jhelum.
➡️Massive Explosion Rocks Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port, 4 people killed, over 500 Injured.
