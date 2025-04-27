100-Word Insight: Terrorists “kill” Waqf Law Protests

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed lives of 26 innocent tourists, mostly Hindus, on the name of religion, has shaken the Indians, especially Hindus across the world. And, the heinous attack put the Muslim community in India on back foot.

Not only 26 Tourists, the terrorists also killed the Waqf Law protests, which threatened to create problems for the government. With the country bleeding from the “religious terror” angle, any protests or demonstrations over Waqf Bill, will backfire for the minority community, which now switched to protest against the Terrorists and Pakistan.

Let India stand United always.