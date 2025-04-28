TNI Evening News Headlines – April 28, 2025

➡️Ration cards acquired by foreign nationals, including those from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar in Odisha to be cancelled: Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.
➡️Of all Pakistani nationals served notices in Odisha, only one has left, informed DGP YB Khurania.
➡️Bhubaneswar railway station put on high alert after Pahalgam terror attack.
➡️Kendrapara MP Baijayanta Panda meets Odisha CM Mohan Majhi; Logistics park, multi-specialty hospital likely to come up in Kendrapara.
➡️A massive fire broke out at the stockyard of a company engaged in the pipeline work of IOCL at Paradip.
➡️The inaugural run of Puri-Bangiriposi-Puri SF Express with LHB Coaches was flagged off.
➡️India and France on Monday signed a mega Rs 63,000 crore deal to buy 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for the Indian Navy.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Awards, honoring individuals for their exceptional contributions to society.
➡️Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin receives Padma Shri award, Singer Pankaj Udhas (posthumous) has been conferred with Padma Bhushan, Former Indian hockey player PR Sreejesh receives Padma Bhushan,
➡️J&K CM Omar Abdullah ruled out of demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood after the Pahalgam terror attack.
➡️NIA court extended 26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s custody for 12 days.
➡️China rejects Donald Trump’s claim of phone call with Xi Jinping.
