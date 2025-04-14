Dharmasala becoming Odisha BJP’s Achilles’ Heel

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be on a clear back foot in Dharamsala constituency of Jajpur district, with Independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo (Liku) who was expelled from BJP ahead of 2024 polls, holding a tight control over the constituency despite facing the allegations of corruption, bribery and tender fixing.

Yesterday’s violence in Aruha, has brought embarrassment to the party, as many BJP workers (brought by Liku Sahu from BJD when he joined the saffron party), were allegedly involved in the attack on the vehicle of former MLLA Pranab Balabantray. The viral photos on social media, have angered the party workers and leaders across the state. They are at pain to see that due to some “outsiders” and “imports”, the party is being maligned and victimized.

While BJP is gradually getting weaker in Dharmasala due to Himanshu Sahoo factor, the government is also being forced to carry the baggage. With public sentiments growing against the MLA, Dharmasala will soon become BJP’s Achilles’ Heel, unless some course correction is made.

Recently, BJP’s official candidate Smrutirekha Pahi raised the issue of illegal mining in Aruha Mountains and sat on a dharma, demanding action. She spent nights in the mining zone during her protests, forcing the administration to act. Later, fines were imposed on the lease holders for illegal mining. But, they paid just Rs 40 lakh while crores of rupees were looted – how and why, remain a big mystery. There is little doubt that the mining mafia is being patronized and protected by some vested interests. But, the blame will eventually go to the Government, which is not a good sign.

BJP must focus on building its own organization with the help of local leaders instead of relying on those who had defied the party, and embarrassed it with their activities that go against the public interest. Senior leaders like BL Santosh have asked the party MLAs and MPs to focus on villages and increase the public outreach. It should be applicable to those areas too where the party lost the elections, but has a chance to bounce back.