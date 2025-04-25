TNI Evening News Headlines – April 25, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi attends India Steel 2025 Conference in Mumbai, invites industries to invest in the State.
➡️Process to deport Pakistani Nationals begins across India. 1500 Pakistan Nationals stay in Uttar Pradesh; 12 in Odisha.
➡️Odisha Government establishes 46 New Civil Judge (Junior Division) Courts across the State.
➡️Rain, thunderstorm to lash Odisha districts from tomorrow till May 1: IMD.
➡️Odisha Government warns private institutions flouting summer SOPs. Strict actions will be taken for violations to ensure student safety.
➡️Odisha Government to distribute another 1 lakh houses under Antyodaya Gruha next month.
➡️IMD issues orange, yellow warning for heat wave and thunderstorm in several Odisha districts.
➡️Odisha officials attacked by sand mafia during a raid on illegal sand mining in Jaleswar, Balasore.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all Chief Ministers, asks them to identify all Pakistan nationals and ensure their prompt return to Pakistan.
➡️Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visits Srinagar; holds meeting with Northern Army Commander and GOC of 15 Chinar Corps.
➡️Centre notifies new rules for GST Appellate Tribunal; from April 24, 2025, the GST Appellate Tribunal mandates online filing and hybrid hearings.
➡️Centre told the Supreme Court that the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, is valid and lawful exercise of legislative power.
➡️Centre files affidavit in Supreme Court, seeks dismissal of pleas against validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
➡️Muslim Community members hold demonstrations against Pahalgam Terror Attack after Friday Prayers at several Masjids in Lucknow; burn Pakistani flags and chant slogans against terrorism and Pakistan.
➡️Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmad Bukhari condemns Pahalgam terror attack.
➡️Former ISRO Chairman and Padma Shri awardee K. Kasturirangan passed away. He was 84.
➡️Delhi Government allots Rs 500 crore for upgrade of fire services.
➡️Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets J&K Omar Abdullah, J&K Congress leaders, workers, and Pahalgam attack survivors, locals in Srinagar.
➡️BJP candidate Raja Iqbal Singh elected as Delhi’s new Mayor.
➡️Pahalgam Terror Attack: National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has pledged Rs 1 crore in total (Rs 4 lakhs per family) to support the families of the deceased.
➡️13 World Leaders have personally spoken till now with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistani terrorists.
