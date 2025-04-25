TNI Evening News Headlines – April 25, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi attends India Steel 2025 Conference in Mumbai, invites industries to invest in the State.
 
➡️Process to deport Pakistani Nationals begins across India. 1500 Pakistan Nationals stay in Uttar Pradesh; 12 in Odisha.
 
➡️Odisha Government establishes 46 New Civil Judge (Junior Division) Courts across the State.
➡️Rain, thunderstorm to lash Odisha districts from tomorrow till May 1: IMD.
 
➡️Odisha Government warns private institutions flouting summer SOPs. Strict actions will be taken for violations to ensure student safety.
 
➡️Odisha Government to distribute another 1 lakh houses under Antyodaya Gruha next month.
 
➡️IMD issues orange, yellow warning for heat wave and thunderstorm in several Odisha districts.
 
➡️Odisha officials attacked by sand mafia during a raid on illegal sand mining in Jaleswar, Balasore.
 
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all Chief Ministers, asks them to identify all Pakistan nationals and ensure their prompt return to Pakistan.
 
➡️Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visits Srinagar; holds meeting with Northern Army Commander and GOC of 15 Chinar Corps.
 
➡️Centre notifies new rules for GST Appellate Tribunal; from April 24, 2025, the GST Appellate Tribunal mandates online filing and hybrid hearings.
 
➡️Centre told the Supreme Court that the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, is valid and lawful exercise of legislative power.
 
➡️Centre files affidavit in Supreme Court, seeks dismissal of pleas against validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
➡️Muslim Community members hold demonstrations against Pahalgam Terror Attack after Friday Prayers at several Masjids in Lucknow; burn Pakistani flags and chant slogans against terrorism and Pakistan.
 
➡️Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmad Bukhari condemns Pahalgam terror attack.
 
➡️Former ISRO Chairman and Padma Shri awardee K. Kasturirangan passed away. He was 84.
 
➡️Delhi Government allots Rs 500 crore for upgrade of fire services.
 
➡️Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets J&K Omar Abdullah, J&K Congress leaders, workers, and Pahalgam attack survivors, locals in Srinagar.
 
➡️BJP candidate Raja Iqbal Singh elected as Delhi’s new Mayor.
 
➡️Pahalgam Terror Attack: National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has pledged Rs 1 crore in total (Rs 4 lakhs per family) to support the families of the deceased.
 
➡️13 World Leaders have personally spoken till now with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistani terrorists.
 
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.