PiN Think Tank Presents... BJD losing Support of Minorities

TNI Bureau: The Waqf Bill triggered massive debate within BJD. BJD’s decision not to issue any whip and allow ‘conscience vote’ on Waqf Bill during the debate in Rajya Sabha. While many blamed Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra for the flip-flop, BJD President Naveen Patnaik had clarified that it was his decision to allow ‘conscience vote’ to keep MPs of all communities happy within his party. (PiN Think Tank Report)

📌BJD got 40.22% votes in 2024 elections, while BJP got 40.07%, followed by Congress’ 13.26%.

📌Official Muslim population in Odisha stands at 2.17% (could be more in the new census). Nearly 60-65% are expected to be Voters.

📌Following the Waqf Bill fiasco in Rajya Sabha, ground reports suggest that Muslims have lost trust in BJD and are moving towards Congress.

📌Muslims believe that BJD and its top leadership are being controlled by Central BJP and are not in a position to fight back, while Congress can fight with all its might.

