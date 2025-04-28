100-Word Insight: India’s Digital Strike on Pakistan

Ahead of any possible surgical strike or military offensive, India launched a Digital Strike on Pakistan, by banning 16 influential, yet propaganda YouTube channels, making them bleed with financial loss and identity crisis.

Most of the viewers of these YouTube channels are from India. A ban on these channels means access has been denied here. The cyber warfare of Pakistan Army/ISI with the help of these channels, has been badly hit now.

These channels kept peddling lies, misinformation and propaganda against India, the government and security forces, with a malicious objective to disturb peace and harmony in our country.