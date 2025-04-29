TNI Morning News Headlines – April 29, 2025

➡️Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025 to begin from May 2 including new nursing courses.
➡️Suspension of Odisha-cadre IPS officer Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao extended by another 30 days.
➡️Bhitarkanika National Park to remain shut for tourists from May 1 to July 31.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched a money-back scheme for urban cooperative bank depositors.
➡️Heavy rainfall likely across Odisha districts till May 2: IMD.
➡️Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi for special Parliament session.
➡️Pahalgam Terror Attack impact: J&K Government closes 48 tourist destinations out of 87 Tourist Destinations in Kashmir in view of intense search operations and security review.
➡️Pakistan violates ceasefire on J&K LoC for 5th consecutive day, India responds strongly.
➡️Supreme Court refuses to entertain 13 more fresh pleas challenging constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
➡️Supreme Court rejects bail plea of convicted ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in 1990 custodial death case.
➡️Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar; reaffirms Russia’s commitment to jointly counter global terrorism.
➡️AAP leader Devinder Singh’s daughter Vanshika found dead under mysterious circumstances in Canada.
➡️Rajasthan Royal’s 14-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi scores 101 as his team chases Gujarat Titans’s 209-4.
➡️Belgium court adjourned the hearing on a plea challenging Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi’s arrest in the PNB scam case.
➡️Pro-Khalistan Jagmeet Singh fails to retain seat in Canadian polls, National Democratic Party (NDP) loses party status.
