TNI Morning News Headlines – April 28, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Odisha pays tributes to ‘Utkal Gourav’ Madhusudan Das on the occasion of his 177th birth anniversary, highlighting Odisha’s unity and pride.
 
➡️Unidentified miscreants broke into the Shani Temple located on Baghra Road in Baripada and looted about Rs 30,000.
 
➡️India and France are set to sign a landmark agreement today to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Navy.
 
➡️PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of 12 dead in Mandsaur accident in Madhya Pradesh.
 
➡️JNUSU 2025: United Left wins 3 posts in a tight contest – President, Vice President and General Secretary. ABVP wins Joint Secretary post.
 
➡️Jammu & Kashmir Assembly holds Special Session to condemn Pahalgam terror attack.
 
➡️Pakistan evades accountability for Pahalgam attack, seeks China’s support.
 
➡️Pahalgam Terror Attack: Terrorists used Chinese Apps, devices to communicate with Pakistani handlers, say sources.

➡️Pahalgam Terror Attack: Government blocks 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading misinformation against India, Army.
 
➡️Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham being decorated with flowers ahead of its opening on 2 May, 2025.
 
➡️Five more cheetah cubs born in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park.
 
➡️Sensex jumps 456.05 points to 79,668.58 in early trade; Nifty rallies 112.85 points to 24,152.20.
 
➡️Rupee rises 12 paise to 85.29 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️Death toll from Iran’s port blast reaches 40, over 1,000 injured.
