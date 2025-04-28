TNI Morning News Headlines – April 28, 2025

➡️Odisha pays tributes to ‘Utkal Gourav’ Madhusudan Das on the occasion of his 177th birth anniversary, highlighting Odisha’s unity and pride.
➡️Unidentified miscreants broke into the Shani Temple located on Baghra Road in Baripada and looted about Rs 30,000.
➡️India and France are set to sign a landmark agreement today to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Navy.
➡️PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of 12 dead in Mandsaur accident in Madhya Pradesh.
➡️JNUSU 2025: United Left wins 3 posts in a tight contest – President, Vice President and General Secretary. ABVP wins Joint Secretary post.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir Assembly holds Special Session to condemn Pahalgam terror attack.
➡️Pakistan evades accountability for Pahalgam attack, seeks China’s support.
➡️Pahalgam Terror Attack: Terrorists used Chinese Apps, devices to communicate with Pakistani handlers, say sources.
➡️Pahalgam Terror Attack: Government blocks 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading misinformation against India, Army.
➡️Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham being decorated with flowers ahead of its opening on 2 May, 2025.
➡️Five more cheetah cubs born in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park.
➡️Sensex jumps 456.05 points to 79,668.58 in early trade; Nifty rallies 112.85 points to 24,152.20.
➡️Rupee rises 12 paise to 85.29 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Death toll from Iran’s port blast reaches 40, over 1,000 injured.
