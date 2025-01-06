Justin Trudeau Resigns as Canadian Prime Minister Amid Party Dissent

Ottawa, Canada: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, citing internal party dissent and stagnant parliamentary progress as reasons for stepping down. Trudeau, who has led the Liberal Party and served as prime minister for nine years, stated he would remain in office until a successor is chosen.

“I have informed my party and the Governor General of my decision to resign as leader and prime minister. A new leader will take us into the upcoming election,” Trudeau said during a press conference outside Rideau Cottage. He emphasized the need for fresh leadership to unify the party and tackle future challenges. Parliament will be prorogued until March 24 to facilitate the leadership transition.

Trudeau, 53, acknowledged regret over his inability to implement electoral reforms, expressing his wish for a ranked-choice voting system. His departure follows a period of internal strife, marked by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s resignation in December over economic policy disputes. Her exit intensified calls from Liberal MPs for Trudeau to step aside, culminating in a petition signed by more than 20 members.

Potential Successors

Speculation about Trudeau’s replacement includes Dominic LeBlanc, Melanie Joly, François-Philippe Champagne, and Mark Carney, each holding significant political and economic experience.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Political and Economic Fallout

Trudeau’s resignation comes amid waning support for the Liberals, with polls favoring Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party. His handling of economic challenges, including high inflation and trade issues, and strained ties with the United States have drawn criticism. The Canadian dollar, which had been falling, saw a slight rebound following his announcement.

Souring India-Canada Relations

Relations with India hit a low point after Trudeau’s controversial allegations in 2023 accusing India of involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The unsubstantiated claims led to diplomatic expulsions and heightened tensions. Critics viewed the move as politically driven, undermining Canada’s global standing.

Despite his departure, Trudeau took a final jab at the opposition, warning that abandoning climate initiatives and diversity values under Conservative leadership would harm Canada’s future.

Canada must hold a federal election by October 20, 2025, with a new Liberal leader soon to shape the party’s path forward.