Power Show in Sambalpur: Mohan Cabinet holds Grievance Hearing

Presence of Odisha CM Mohan Majhi, Deputy CM KV Singh Deo and 10 other Ministers during the Public Grievance Hearing in Sambalpur, generated a lot of traction. It was no less than a power show, which was well organized with the help of officials. In today’s event, grievances were received from 1000 people via online mode and 1400 people by offline mode.

The day-long activity in Sambalpur, which is also the Lok Sabha constituency of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, definitely helped boost the image of Mohan Majhi, who is being projected as “People’s CM”. Mohan Majhi’s unprecedented program in Sambalpur was followed by the IIM Event, attended by PM Modi’s Principal Secretary No. 1, PK Mishra.

This is the first time CM Mohan Majhi held a public grievance meeting outside Bhubaneswar, and it started with a bang. Such moves and huge responses will help Mohan gain popularity.