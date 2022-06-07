Why Not Ghulam Nabi Azad?

Insight Bureau: In this communally charged atmosphere, which has generated more hate than love, the Modi Government may try to find ways to calm down the passions at home and abroad with some drastic measures and elevation of Ghulam Nabi Azad could be a right step in the right direction.

Who is more capable than Ghulam Nabi Azad to become the next President or Vice President of India? A staunch Congress man for the last 49 years, a moderate face, a nationalist and above all a Kashmiri, the former Kashmir CM’s selection may turn out to be a gamechanger for the country.

With Azad at the helm, we may expect peace and harmony in Kashmir and other parts of the country. At the same time, Pakistani propaganda in the Islamic World may get a jolt. The Islamic Countries who always deride India when it comes to religion, talk about minority rights and make more noise whenever the Kashmir issue is raised, will be left with little options to find fault with India. It’s pertinent to mention it was the Modi Government which conferred ‘Padma Bhushan’ on Ghulam Nabi Azad this year.

Will BJP take this daring step? BJP must understand that hate is not the solution. A proud Hindu respects his/her own religion, practices it and shows similar respect to other religions. A true nationalist thinks about the national interest first. That does not include hatred towards individuals and communities. A nationalist stands for the country’s pride and dignity, not for any individual or political party.

In this India or Bharat, Muslims are equal stakeholders as the Hindus or Christians. Mutual respect for each other, is the need of the hour. There is a huge trust deficit. And, Modi’s BJP must restore that although it looks very difficult. Some important steps such as key positions to deserving people like Ghulam Nabi Azad, may be a right step in the right direction. The ball is in BJP’s court.