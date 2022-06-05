Sunday News Insight – June 5, 2022

🔸Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle: 21 Ministers including 5 women, take oath ; Portfolio allotted to new Odisha Ministers. 🔸 Improvised explosive device (IED), 89 kg gelatin sticks recovered from Bejangiwada village in Malkangiri district.

🔸 Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on World Environment Day today.

🔸 11 districts of Odisha (Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganj am, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Angul, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal) are likely to experience thunderstorm with lightning by tomorrow morning.

🔸 ‘Mo Bus’ services introduced in 4 new routes in Cuttack – Route No 80: Biju Patnaik Park, Cuttack-Charbatia, Route No 81: Barabati Stadium-Salepur, Route No 82: Bhubaneswar Railway Station-SCB Medical and Route No 83: Dhabaleswar-Kandarpur.

🔸 Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi reveals hideout and names of the arms suppliers, who are based in Punjab, Haryana, Uttrakhand and Rajasthan.

🔸 PM Modi attends the launch of the global initiative ‘LiFE MOVEMENT’ through video conferencing.

🔸 Maximum temperature recorded at 47.3℃ in Delhi’s Mungeshpur today, as per IMD.

🔸 BJP suspends national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for their derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Nupur Sharma issues an apology.

🔸 More than 50,000 Indian Muslims are going on Haj this time; around 6000 pilgrims will go from Jammu and Kashmir, informs Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

🔸 India to meet 50 per cent of its energy needs from renewable resources by 2030: Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh.

🔸 Punjab Government announces to impose ban on single-use plastic from July.

🔸 Delhi saw 2,300 accidents in first five months of 2022; 505 people killed.

🔸IIFA 2022: Shershaah wins Big, Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon won Best Actor and Best Actress awards for their role in Sardar Udham and Mimi. Vicky Kaushal sleeps hugging IIFA 2022 trophy after winning best actor.

🔸 Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive for Covid.

🔸 Media report states that Karan Johar’s party leaves over 50 guests infected with Covid.

🔸 French Open 2022: Caroline Garcia-Kristina Mladenovic pair defeat Coco Gauff-Jessica Pegula to clinch women’s double title.

🔸 Pakistan security agencies on high alert amid Imran Khan’s assassination plot rumours.