Naveen Patnaik to meet Pope Francis in Rome

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who will visit Rome and the United Arab Emirates in the last week of June, has sought an appointment with the sovereign of Vatican City.

Official sources said the CM will meet Pope Francis, the Pope of Rome and Head of Catholic Church in Vatican City later this month, later this month.

Naveen is scheduled to attend investors’ meets in Rome and Dubai and also meet non-resident Odia (NRO) delegations during his trip.

This foreign trip will be Naveen Patnaik’s second visit in his 22 years as Chief Minister of Odisha. This would take place after a gap of ten years.

His only foreign trip as CM was in May 2012 when he toured the United Kingdom to attend London Business Meet.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to become India’s first chief minister to meet the Pope Francis.