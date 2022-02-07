Why Lata Mangeshkar remained Unmarried

Insight Bureau: Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has left everyone in shock. The legendary singer had kept all of us spellbound by her mesmerizing voice. But have you ever wondered why the singer was unmarried for her entire life? Here is the full story behind the interesting factor.

Lata was very close to his father. Lata started her musical journey at a very young age. But after her father’s demise she took on the responsibility of looking after her siblings. She took care of their education and even supported their professional careers.

However, in this process, her personal life went for a toss. It is pretty evident that Lata’s commitment to her family took a toll on her personal life.

According to sources, Lata Mangeshkar was in love with Cricketer Raj Singh Dungarpur, who also took over as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at a later stage. It was believed that the feeling was mutual and Raj also had a feeling for her. Raj apparently called her “Mithoo”.

Unfortunately, the duo did not end up tying the knot. It is because Raj’s father was against this marriage.

Raj Singh hailed from a royal family of Rajasthan and his father, late Maharawal Lakshman Singhji, the then ruler of Dungarpur, opposed their wedding as Lata was a commoner. Raj did not want to refuse his father’s orders and therefore decided to not make the move.

But, he also pledged to not marry in his lifetime. Likewise, Lata also vowed to not marry and both of them remained unmarried.

Meanwhile, their friendship lasted and they remained friends for life. Raj passed away on 12 September 2009 due to his prolonged battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Where after being diagnosed with Covid 19 and pneumonia, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to hospital. After one month battle, Lata breathed his last on 6th February.