Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains consigned to flames

TNI Bureau: The mortal remains of India’s most loved singer, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, draped in the national flag, were consigned to flames with full State Honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, leaders cutting across party lines, celebrities including Actor Shah Rukh Khan, bid adieu to the ‘Melody Queen of India’ who passed away today morning after a 28-day-long prolonged battle with Covid-19. Though having recovered from Covid the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

From Bollywood to cricket to politics, a large number of people joined the funeral procession of the legend. Songs sung by late Lata Mangeshkar are being played at Shivaji Park ground.

A 8-member team of priests conducted the final ritual. Final rites performed by her nephew.

The police and the Army gave a ceremonial salute and a band played the national anthem. Gun salute was also given during the last rites of the legend.