Odia Film Songs sung by Legendary Lata Mangeshkar

Insight Bureau: The Nightingale of India – Lata Mangeshkar remained the voice of screen idols for generations.

She had an extraordinary career spanning seven decades, singing more than 30,000 songs across 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages, though primarily in Marathi and Hindi.

Lata Mangeshkar had recorded two songs in Odia. Sei Chuna Chuna Tara Phula Aaji from movie Suryamukhi (1963) and Aaji Mun Shrabani Luhara Harini Jeun Rajani for the movie Arundhati (1967).

Both the movie had won Certificate of Merit for the Best Feature Film of National Awards.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

WATCH & Listen Here

Also Read: