Why Aamir Khan takes a break from Acting ?

TNI Bureau: The development is disheartening for Aamir Khan’s fans. Aamir Khan chose to remain on the producers’ board of the eagerly anticipated movie “Champions” despite the Bollywood star’s announcement that he would be taking a break from performing. He had been eager to be in the film, but in the end, he opted to pass so he could spend more time with his family.

The Bollywood star recently shared an exciting update about his upcoming film, Champions. Expressing his thoughts as the producer of the film, Aamir was all praise for the project.

Discussing of the project, Aamir Khan stated, “I will be producing Champions because I genuinely believe in the picture, and I think it’s a tremendous tale. It’s a good script, it’s a beautiful story, and it’s a very touching and gorgeous film.”

But he did admit that he won’t be playing a part in the much-awaited film. ” As an actor, I get so engrossed in a project that nothing else occurs in my life. I therefore made the decision to take a pause. I desire to be with my loved ones. with my mother and my children. It is unfair for the people who are close to me that I feel like I have been working for 35 years and have been completely focused on my films,” the actor said.

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, was an official remake of the 1994 American movie Forrest Gump. It was Aamir Khan’s most recent appearance. Soon, viewers will be able to see the Dangal actor in a brief cameo in Kajol’s Salaam Venky.