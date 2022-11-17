TNI News Headlines – November 17, 2022

🔹Former Indian Ambassador Abasara Beuria passes away. He was 80.
🔹5 students of Berhampur’s Binayak Acharya College in Ganjam district rusticated for ragging juniors.
🔹Padampur By-Election: BJD candidate Barsha Bariha Singh, BJP candidate Pradip Purohit and Congress candidate Satyabhusan Sahu filed nomination for Padampur bypoll before Padampur sub-collector.
🔹Odisha Unit of BJP to hold satyagraha outside Odisha Assembly over farmers’ demands from tomorrow.
🔹Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends police custody of Shraddha murder accused Aftab Poonawala for next five days; Aftab to be produced before court thro USugh video conferencing.
🔹Sandhya Devanathan appointed as Meta’s new India Head.
🔹78 countries excluding Pakistan to participate in ‘No Money For Terror’ Conference being organised in Delhi on November 18-19: NIA DG Dinkar Gupta.
🔹Fresh low-pressure area forms in the South-east Bay of Bengal; rains likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 3 days.
🔹Greater Noida Authority slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the pet owner and asked him to bear the medical expenses of the child after his dog bites a child.
🔹Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav maintains top position in T20 batting ranks.
🔹Rupee falls 37 paise to close at 81.63 against dollar.
