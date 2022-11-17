Youth Odissi Dancer Ashmini Mishra felicitated

TNI Bureau: Ashmini Mishra, a budding Odissi dancer of Bhubaneswar has been felicitated on the occasion of National Press Day at Pipili. The event was organised by Utkalmani Sambadik Sangha and other Journalists association.

Ashmini is learning the classical dance under the direct guidance of Guru Surendranath Khuntia, who is an expert in the classical Odissi style of Late Guru Debaprasad Das and well-know Guru of the State.

She originally belongs too Pipili and based at Bbhubaneswar with her family. She also a recipient of 5th Guru Debaprasad Das Samman this year.

On this occasion, She conveys her gratitude to her Guru Surendranath Khuntia,‘Nrutyarchana’, where she is a student of Odissi dance and the organizer of the event.