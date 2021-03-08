WATCH: ‘Khela Hobe’ Anthem takes Bengal by Storm

TNI Bureau: With the elections in West Bengal gathering momentum, both Trinamool Congress and BJP are using all tricks and strategies to outwit each other.

Despite PM Narendra Modi taking the centre stage with his aggressive poll pitch, TMC leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee seems to have an advantage with her strategical moves, including padayatras.

In a latest development, an unofficial anthem ‘Khela Hobe’ has become the latest sensation in Bengal. It’s created by Debangshu Bhattacharya Dev, General Secretary and State Spokesperson of Trinamool Congress.

The 25-year-old civil engineer who is propagating ‘Mamataism’, has become the talk of the town. While the TMC supporters and common people are upbeat about this song, even Mamata Banerjee’s critics seem to be impressed with this song.

Let’s see how much impact it creates on voters in Bengal.

Watch the ‘Khela Hobe’ Anthem Here: 👇