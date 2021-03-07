Tejaswini – E5 felicitates 6 Women Achievers

TNI Bureau: Saluting the spirit of Women who showed their ‘never say die’ attitude and worked relentlessly to leave a mark on the society, the E5 has honoured and felicitated 6 Women Achievers in various categories, on the eve of International Women’s Day.

Addressing the Conclave, Chief Guest and Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi lauded the efforts of women in nation building and called upon the society to encourage them further.

“Without Women Empowerment, a nation can’t progress. As a Mother, Sister, Wife and Friend, Women have proved their mettle and show the light to the society by balancing between work and home”, he added.

The Minister also stressed upon the need of Atmanirbhar Bharat that can be spearheaded by the women only.

Renowned Gynecologist Dr. Sushmita Dash and Smt. Kalpana Dash, Treasurer of the Red Cross Society, attended the event as the Guests of Honour.

Renowned VJ & Anchor and Mrs India Universe Universal 2019 Winner Moonmun Singh graced the occasion as the Special Guest. Eminent Social Worker Rina Routray too attended the event as a Special Guest.

The following women were honoured by the E5 Trust for their achievements in respective fields.

Sagarika Satapathy (Media/Digital Media):

She has been active in Media, especially Digital Media. Sagarika has over 10 years of experience in Web and Social Media. She has been associated with The News Insight since its inception.

Mousumi Pattnaik (Health & Social Sector):

She has proved her mettle in the field of Health & Social sectors. She has always preferred Service above Self and always came forward to support people for social cause.

Poonam Mohapatra (Environment):

She has created a niche for herself in the field of Organic Farming, Nature care and through that protection of Climate & Environment. Coming from IT industry, she is an inspiration for others to venture into natural products. She has taken Honey Beekeeping to a next level in Odisha.

Sharmila Mohapatra (Enterprising):

She has a knack for Enterprising. Given the dedication, passion and hard work she has put forth to establish an Enterprise in the areas of Training, Design, Employment, etc. it surely is an inspiration to many.

Amrita Sabat (Empowerment):

She is a highly educated management professional but that didn’t stop her from working for the betterment of the society. Her contribution to promote Odisha’s art, craft & culture especially GI tagging, Handloom promotion activities are commendable.

Bandita Dixit (Education):

She is an expert in Waste Management and promotes digital education.

E5 Business Solutions Trust is basically a Trust formed to work on Sustainable Development Goals of UN for 2030. Its ideally a Social Enterprise for the needy working on EDUCATION, ENERGY, EMPOWERMENT, ENTERPRISING & E-Media.