TNI Morning News Headlines – March 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 59 Covid-19 cases including 35 quarantine and 24 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 337803 including 335080 recoveries, 753 active cases and 1,917 deaths.

➡️ Sambalpur DFO warns immediate arrest of people found setting fire in forests; announces Rs 5,000 cash award for informing about those setting fire in forests.

➡️ Forest Fire continues for the last 4 days at Kuldiha sanctuary in Balasore.

➡️ BJD MP Sasmit Patra gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the ‘need to ensure more participation of women in leadership roles and for legislations ensuring gender equality’

➡️ ASI allows free entry to women visiting protected monuments across the country on International Women’s Day.

➡️ Girls sand artists of Sudarsan Pattnaik SandArt Institute create sand art On the International Womens Day.

India News

➡️ India reports over 18K cases for 3rd straight day; India reports 18,599 new COVID 19 cases and 97 deaths in last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,12,10,799 including 1,84,523 active cases, 1,08,68,520 cured cases & 1,57,756 deaths. Till now 2,09,22,344 Vaccinated.

➡️ A total of 21,91,78,908 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 3rd March 2021. Of these, 7,75,631 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets women on occasion of International Women’s Day.

➡️ A mild earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Gujarat’s Kutch district this morning

➡️ Veteran Indian athlete Ishar Singh Deol dies at 91.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 11,141 new coronavirus cases; Punjab reports 1,051 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Maratha reservation: Supreme Court seeks response from all state govts on 50% cap; matter to be heard on March 15.

➡️ The second phase of the Budget session of Parliament commences; Rajya Sabha adjourned till 1 pm following ruckus over rise in fuel prices

➡️ Western Railways collect Rs 8,83,100 in fine from people not wearing masks from 1st March till 6th March:

➡️ Sensex jumps 294 points, trading at 50,700; Nifty rises over 100 points to 15,040.

World News

➡️ UK Queen praises frontline workers across Commonwealth.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 116.8 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.59 million.

➡️ CBS paid over $7 mn for Meghan and Harry interview; Meghan, Harry accuse British royal family of racism.