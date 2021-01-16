TNI Evening News Headlines – January 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha received an investment of over Rs 1.25 crore since February 2020 despite COVID 19 pandemic.

➡️ ANMs of Niali CHC staged protest in front of the hospital; refused to administer Covid vaccine demanding job regularization and pay hike.

➡️ As many as 8,675 beneficiaries have been administered Covid vaccine till 3 PM in Odisha.

➡️ Chitrakonda BDO of Malkangiri district, Jharigaon BDO of Nabarangpur district and JE of Jharigaon block suspended for their involvement in corruption.

➡️ Odisha Government will soon come up with a portal for online admission of students under Economically Weaker Section reservation category.

➡️ Odisha reports 1 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1899.

➡️ A sanitary worker of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar was first to administer Vaccination in the Capital City.

➡️ Cold wave returns to Odisha; Phulbani coldest place at 5.8 degree Celsius.

➡️ ECoR to extend running of 21 pairs of special trains originating from its jurisdiction up to the last week of March, 2021.

➡️ Odisha BJP to gherao Revenue Divisional Commissioner Office on January 21 over use of token system in Paddy Procurement.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 4 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 2 quarantine, 2 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31780 in the Capital City.

➡️ 256 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 329088.

India News

➡️ The total number of persons found positive with the UK strain of COVID-19 is 116: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

➡️ As many as 1,91,181 beneficiaries vaccinated today; No case of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported so far. 16,755 personnel were involved in organising COVID-19 vaccination sessions: Health Ministry.

➡️ 3,129 healthcare workers of Indian Army received first dose of COVID19 vaccine today: Army Officials.

➡️ Serum Institute of India produced COVISHIELD was supplied to all States/UTs. Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN was supplied to 12 States: Health Ministry.

➡️ Pune: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla receives a shot of Covishield vaccine manufactured by his company.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with startups during ‘Prarambh: StartUpIndia International Summit’.

➡️ PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore Startup India seed fund, launches weekly TV show Startup Champions to be telecasted on DD.

➡️ The 51st International Film Festival of India begins in Panaji today. Actor Sudeep was present at the opening ceremony as the Chief Guest.

➡️ Naxal with Rs 8 lakh bounty on his head killed in the forest region between Kutru and Ketulnar areas in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

➡️ Kerala reports 5,960 fresh COVID19 cases and 5,011 recoveries today.