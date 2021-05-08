VIRUSHKA donates Rs 2 crore in COVID fight

TNI Bureau: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have added their name in the elite group of B-Town celebrities who are doing their best to help India fight against COVID-19.



The couple has started an initiative to raise money through crowdfunding platform ‘Ketto’. They have donated Rs 2 crore to this project. Through this platform they are aiming to raise Rs 7 crore for Covid relief in India.



In a 46-second video, the couple posted on social media, Virushka appealed to their millions of fans, friends and followers to help those in need and donate to the cause.



“Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support. Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support.” Kohli tweeted yesterday.



In less than 24 hours of their declaration, the fund has already been raised to Rs 3.6 crore and Virat is overwhelmed with joy by this huge response, said in his latest tweet.



Notably, the campaign will run for seven days on Ketto, and it will facilitate the work towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and tele-medicines all through the pandemic period.

