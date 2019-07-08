VIDEO: BJD MP Sasmit Patra raises Women’s Reservation issue in Rajya Sabha

TNI Bureau: BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra has raised the issue of Women’s Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha saying there is a need to pass the legislation immediately.

He also spoke about the good work undertaken by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik by providing 33% reservation to women candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well as 50% reservation for Women in Panchayati Raj institutions.

He urged the Government to undertake immediate steps to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill.

The first submission of Dr. Sasmit Patra in Rajya Sabha was hailed as a ‘Best Submission’ by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.