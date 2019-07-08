Video: Underground Water Pipeline bursts in Mancheswar Area of Bhubaneswar
TNI Bureau: A portion of an underground water supply pipeline burst in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar today brought traffic to a grinding halt.
Though the engineering department was informed of the leak by the local residents, the incident left locals panic due to presence of 11 KV electric wires near by area.
However, many were seen clicking photos and people turned out in large numbers to watch the live fountain from the leakage.
