Brisbane Test: Where India stand after Day 2

TNI Bureau: There was an interruption in the Brisbane Test following rains after Tea. The play had to stop early. At Stumps on Day 2, India were 62/2 in 26 overs.

India lost Shubman Gill (7) and Rohit Sharma (44). Pujara was batting on 8 while Rahane was on 2. Lyon and Cummins shared one wicket each.

Earlier, Australia bowled out for 369 in the first innings. For Australia, Labuschagne (108), Smith (36), Wade (45), Green (47), Paine (50) were the top scorers.

Debutants T Natarajan and Washington Sundar as well as Shardul Thakur took 3 wickets each for Team India.

