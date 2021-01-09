India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive to begin from January 16

TNI Bureau: India’s coronavirus vaccination drive will begin January 16, the Union Health Ministry said today, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the Covid situation in the country.

doctors, healthcare workers, frontline workers including safai karamcharis who are estimated to be around 3 crores in number followed by those above 50 years of age, and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities.

The total number of people expected to be vaccinated in the first phase is around 30 crore.