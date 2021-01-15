Toshali Crafts Mela 2021 begins from January 21

By Dhirendra Behera: Toshali Crafts Mela: Amid COVID protocols, the 15th edition of ‘Toshali National Crafts Mela’ will kick-start as per the schedule. The venue is Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar on January 21 (Thursday). The mela will continue till February 5 (Friday).

Toshali Mela Update

As per the reports, the event will take place in Bhubaneswar. The event will take place on January 21, Thursday. And the events will go on February 5.

Meanwhile, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar headed a meeting at the Lok Sabha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar to finalise the details.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Also read: Fakir Mohan Senapati – Legend of Odisha

Limited Number of Stalls Available

Commissioner-cum-secretray, HT&H Department Shubha Sharma issued a statement. He said, “due to Covid-19 pandemic, this year only 250 stalls will be there in the Mela.”

He added, “skilled and talented weavers, artisans and sculptors from each corners of the country will participate and showcase their handloom and handicraft products.”



This grand event will be organised by Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Government of Odisha.