Top Odisha BJP Leaders silent on Kamiya Jani Controversy

While Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has joined the ‘Kamiya Jani Beef Row’ with guarded statements, several other BJP leaders such as Manmohan Samal, Aparajita Sarangi, Jay Panda, Pratap Sarangi have maintained a stoic silence on the issue.

Surprisingly, BJP’s National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra, who is the Lok Sabha candidate from Puri and seen as an ardent devotee of Mahaprabhu Jagannatha, remains silent.

The second-line leadership of Odisha BJP as well as many national leaders and RW handles are aggressively pursuing this matter though. Top Odisha BJP leaders’ silence, has definitely raised serious eyebrows. What’s cooking? Let’s wait and watch.