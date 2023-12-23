TNI Evening News Headlines – December 23, 2023

➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik released Students’ Magazine on Sargiful-2023 and a coffee table book with paintings by the students of various tribal schools.
➡️The participating students presented a memento in 62 tribal languages (including 13 PVTG groups) to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
➡️Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian visited Koraput District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and general public.
➡️Odisha Government advised elderly persons and those with co-morbidities to wear facemasks to keep the viral disease at bay after reported its first Covid-19 infection today.
➡️AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Dr Ajoy Kumar as the new in-charge of the Congress party in Odisha.
➡️Former Odisha Governor MM Rajendran passed away in Chennai today. He was 88.
➡️Bhubaneswar: Members of Jagannath Suraksha Abhiyan Samiti protest against BJD leader VK Pandian for facilitating the entry of social media influencer Kamiya Jani into the Jagannath Temple in Puri.
➡️JN.1 variant spreading in several parts of southern India.
➡️A drone hit an Israel-linked merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto causing an explosion and fire within the vessel in the Arabian Sea off India’s coast. The vessel had around 20 Indian crew members who were safe.
➡️Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be general secretary ‘without any assigned portfolio’: Congress.
➡️Parliament security breach: Delhi court extends accused Mahesh Kumawat’s police custody till January 5.
