Santali Author Damayanti Beshra – Big Catch for BJP

TNI Bureau: With Lok Sabha elections just a few months away, one of the most prominent Santali writers from Odisha, Dr Damayanti Beshra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its party’s headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.

Born in a Santali tribal family in Mayurbhanj district, whose journey is a testament to the transformative power of education, advocacy, and community empowerment. Beshra’s passion for education and women’s empowerment became the driving force behind her journey.

In 2020, she was honoured with Padma Shri for her remarkable contribution to Santali literature.

She was also honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2009 and from the year 2011 onwards, she has been publishing the first Santali women’s magazine named ‘Karam Dar’.

She was the Principal of MPC Autonomous College, Baripada.

In 1994, Damayanti’s first anthology Jiwi Jharna was published. Jiwi Jharna is the first-ever anthology written and published by a female Santali writer. For this, she received “Poet of the Year” award from All India Santali Writers Association.

She has received numerous awards and honours for her contribution to Odia and Santali literature.

According to sources, Damayanti could be fielded from Rairangrapur assembly constituency.